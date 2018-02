Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway (L) with teammate Marit Bjoergen in action during the Women's Cross Country Team Sprint Free Final at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Charlotte Kalla (R) and Stina Nilsson of Sweden (L) celebrate after winning the silver medial during the Women's Cross Country Team Sprint Free Final race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Jessica Diggins of the USA (L) and Kikkan Randall of the USA (R) celebrate after winning the gold medial during the Women's Cross Country Team Sprint Free Final race at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The USA stunned the cross-country skiing world by taking the gold medal in the Women's Team Sprint Free Final on Wednesday ahead of Norway and Sweden, the sport's traditional heavyweights.

Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall won with a time of 15:56.47, just ahead of Sweden's Charlotte Kalla and Stina Nilsson, who finished in 15:56.66.