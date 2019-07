USA's Rose Lavelle (L) celebrates after scoring during the FIFA Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands in Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

USA's Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring during the FIFA Women's World Cup final against Netherlands in Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Players of the USA celebrate winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final over the Netherlands in Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

The United States on Sunday defeated first-time finalist Netherlands 2-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup final, earning its record-extending fourth title and second in a row.

Team USA has hoisted the trophy in 1991, 1999 and 2015, and it is considered the greatest women's soccer machine in the world.