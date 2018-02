Canadian players react in dejection after losing in the Women's Ice Hockey Gold medal match inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

USA's Jocelyne Lamoreaux-Davison scores past Canada goalkeeper Shannon Szabados (L) with what would be the shootout game-winner in the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal match between Canada and USA inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Amanda Pelkey (L) of the US in action against Meaghan Mikkelson (C) and Natalie Spooner of Canada during the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal match between Canada and USA inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson of the USA (front) scores past goalkeeper Shannon Szabados of Canada (rear) what would be the shootout game-winner in the Women's Ice Hockey Gold medal match between Canada and the USA at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Goalkeeper Maddie Rooney of the USA (C) celebrates with teammates after defeating Canada in a shootout to win the gold in the Women's Ice Hockey Gold medal match between Canada and the USA at the Gangneung Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

USA celebrates with their gold medals after defeating Canada in a shootout to win the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal match between Canada and USA inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

The USA won gold in the women's ice hockey final with a victory over Canada after a sudden death penalty shootout on Thursday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Having ended regulation on level terms at 2-2, the teams began overtime in 4-on-4.