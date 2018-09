(L-R) The President of the Fiba Horacio Muratore, and Spanish Queen Letizia, participate during the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup awarding ceremony in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Canary Islands, Spain, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

Brittney Griner (R) of the USA in action against Australia's Liz Cambage (L) during the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final between Australia and the USA in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Canary Islands, Spain, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/ELVIRA URQUIJO A

Sue Bird (R) of the USA in action against Australia's Katie-Rae Ebzery (L) during the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final between Australia and the USA in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Canary Islands, Spain, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

An Australian supporter cheers during the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final between Australia and the USA in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Canary Islands, Spain, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

Australia players pose showing the silver medal after the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final between Australia and the USA in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Canary Islands, Spain, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL GARCIA

US players celebrate with their gold medals after the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final between Australia and the USA in San Cristobal de La Laguna, Canary Islands, Spain, 30 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.

Spain's Queen Letizia, accompanied by the president of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), Argentine Horacio Muratore, on Sunday awarded the 2018 women's basketball world champion trophy to the captain of the United States national team, Sue Bird.

The closing ceremony began with the president of the Spanish Basketball Federation Jorge Garbajosa awarding bronze medals to the players of the Spanish national team at the Santiago Martin sports arena in Tenerife.