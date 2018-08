Eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medalist Usain Bolt (R) and Central Coast Mariners coach Mike Mulvey (L) speak during a press conference following his first training session with the team in Gosford, Australia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medalist Usain Bolt speaks during a press conference following his first training session with the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford, Australia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medalist Usain Bolt takes part in his first training session with the Central Coast Mariners at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Australia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt on Tuesday started his first practice with professional Australian soccer club Central Coast Mariners.

The eight-time Olympic gold medal winner marked his 32nd birthday by completing the session at the club's stadium in Gosford, north of Sydney, as documented by an efe-epa journalist.