Eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medalist Usain Bolt takes part in his first training session with Australia's Central Coast Mariners at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Australia, 21 August 2018. Bolt is undertaking a trial period at the club, hoping to secure a contract to play in the Australian A-League for the upcoming 2018-19 season. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Usain Bolt of the Mariners reacts during a Hyundai A-League trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia, 12 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has been negotiating a formal offer from Australian soccer club Central Coast Mariners, where he is currently on trial, for a formal integration into the squad, the club announced Tuesday.

Bolt, who has spent a few months training with the New South Wales based team, debuted with the Mariners in late August during a friendly match.