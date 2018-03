Usain Bolt, retired Jamaican Olympic and World champion sprinter signs autographs after he took part in a training session of German Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund, in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Usain Bolt (C), retired Jamaican Olympic and World champion in action during a training session of German Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund, in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt on Friday was invited to take part in a training session with German Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund.

Spectators around the world are familiar with the sight of Bolt dressed in the yellow of Jamaica throughout his record breaking career, during which he set the fastest ever time over 100 meters and won eight Olympic gold medals. He retired from athletics in 2017.