Jamaican eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt poses with a Peruvian flag during an exhibition race against a 'mototaxi' in Lima, Peru, 02 April 2019. Bolt visits Lima as part of promotion campage for the Pan American Games Lima 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Former Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world since running 100 meters in 9.58 seconds and 200 meters in 19.19 seconds, did not even have to make an effort on Tuesday to win a short race against a motorcycle taxi in Lima, one of the most characteristic vehicles of Peruvian cities.

Although the race was only over 50 meters, Bolt proved to be far superior to the motorized vehicle, a covered tricycle with three seats for passengers behind the driver that can reach a top speed of 60 kilometers per hour.