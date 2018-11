Usain Bolt of the Mariners reacts after missing a shot at goal during a Hyundai A-League trial match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Stadium in Sydney, Australia, 12 October 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Retired sprint world record holder and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt of Jamaica ended his trial with the Australian Central Coast Mariners soccer team, the club announced Friday.

The Central Coast Mariners, of the professional soccer league of Australia, and Ricky Simms, representative of Bolt, were in talks with third parties to find a solution for the hiring of the former star of athletics, the club said.