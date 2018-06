Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt reacts during the friendly soccer match between Stromsgodset and Norway's U19 at Marienlyst Stadium in Drammen, Norway, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUUD VIDAR NORWAY OUT

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt (R) and Norway's U19 player Fredrik Horn Myhre in action during the friendly soccer match between Stromsgodset and Norway's U19 at Marienlyst Stadium in Drammen, Norway, on June 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/RUUD VIDAR NORWAY OUT

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt played the last 20 minutes of a friendly soccer match with Norwegian club Stromsgodset against Norway's under-19 national team, losing 1-0.

The world record holder for the 100 and 200-meter races took the field in front of several hundred spectators and members of the press wearing the number 9.58, after his record 100-meter time.