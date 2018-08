(FILE) Usain Bolt, retired Jamaican Olympic and World champion sprinter takes part in a training session of German Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund, in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SRDJAN SUKI

(FILE) Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt (C) in action during a friendly soccer match between a selection of French 1998 World Champion soccer players (France98) against an international selection (FIFA98) at the U Arena in Paris, France, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HERVE RANCHIN

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt will train with professional Australian soccer club Central Coast Mariners for an indefinite period, the club's chief executive confirmed on Wednesday.

Bolt retired from athletics in 2017, and has been attempting to launch a professional soccer career since.