The Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol (C) and Utah Jazz's Ricky Rubio (C-L) get tangled up as Mike Conley Jr. (R) tries to drive to the basket in the second half of an NBA game at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, on Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

The Memphis Grizzlies' Mike Conley Jr. (C) drives past the Utah Jazz's Jae Crowder (L) and Joe Ingles (R) in the first half of an NBA game at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, on Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

The Utah Jazz's Joe Ingles keeps playing after injuring his eye during an NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Nov. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Karen Pulfer Focht

Joe Ingles scored 19 points to lead the visiting Utah Jazz to a 96-88 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost for the first time at home this NBA season.

The Jazz (7-6), who had hit an early-season rough patch but are now playing better since star guard Donovan Mitchell returned from an ankle injury, have won three straight.