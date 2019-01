Oman fans attend the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Uzbekistan and Oman in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Oman's goalkeeper Faiyz Al Rusheidi celebrates his team's 1-1 equalizer during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Uzbekistan and Oman in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Uzbekistan fans attend the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Uzbekistan and Oman in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Eldor Shomurodov (up) of Uzbekistan celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F soccer match between Uzbekistan and Oman in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Uzbekistan topped Oman 2-1 at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group F contest held at Sharjah Stadium, in the United Arab Emirate city of Sharjah Wednesday.

Uzbekistan midfielder Odil Ahmedov scored in the 34th minute with a free-kick that sent the ball to the goal's bottom right corner, securing a 1-0 lead for his side before half-time.