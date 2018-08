America player Bruno Valdez (c) celebrates a goal with his team mates Jan 27 2018 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/José Méndez

America, led by Paraguayan Bruno Valdez, beat Sinaloa 3-1, advancing to the Copa MX round of 16.

Mexican Henry Martin scored in the 3rd minute of Tuesday's match and Valdez and fellow Paraguayan Cecilio Dominguez added goals in the 15th and 94th minutes, respectively.