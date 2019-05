Arsenal manager Unai Emery leads his team's training session at the club's training facility in London Colney, United Kingdom, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal players attend their team's training session at the club's training facility in London Colney, United Kingdom, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Arsenal players; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C) and Alexandre Lacazette (L), attend their team's training session at the club's training facility in London Colney, United Kingdom, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Valencia CF players attend a team's training session at the club's facilities in Valencia, Spain, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

Valencia and Arsenal: Worst of times for both ahead of EL semis

Valencia CF will travel to England to play Arsenal, coached by Unai Emery of Spain, in the first leg of UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

The La Liga team is set to try for a good result at Emirates Stadium in London while the second leg will be played next week on Valencia's home pitch at Mestalla stadium.