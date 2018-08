Valencia players (in white) salute Atletico Madrid on their European Super Cup victory ahead of a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 20, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (in blue) watches his shot against Valencia during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 20, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno celebrates after scoring a goal against Atletico Madrid during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 20, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (C) scores a goal against Valencia in a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 20, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Valencia and Atletico Madrid battled to a 1-1 draw here Monday in the 2018-2019 La Liga opener for both clubs.

The 46,000-plus in the stands at Valencia's Mestalla stadium were treated to just the kind of match everyone expected between two strong, hard-working sides.