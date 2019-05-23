Valencia CF head coach, Marcelino Garcia Toral, during a team’s training session at the club’s sports complex in Valencia, Spain, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Manuel Bruque

Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde reacts during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER POWELL

Valencia and Barcelona are heading to the Copa del Rey final with different mentalities.

Valencia seeks to cap off a great season, while Barcelona needs a win to make up for the UEFA Champions League defeat.