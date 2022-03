Valencia midfielder Gonçalo Guedes (L) in action against Athletic Club's Mikel Vesga during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on 2 March 2022. EFE/Kai Forsteling

Athletic Bilbao's Iñaki Williams (R) in action against Mouctar Diakhaby of Valencia during the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on 2 March 2022. EFE/Kai Forsteling

Valencia players celebrate their victory against Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey semifinal at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on 2 March 2022. EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia edged Athletic Club 1-0 in Wednesday's second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal to prevail 2-1 on aggregate.

The Bilbao side had 65 percent possession in the contest at the Mestalla, but managed only one shot on target compared with three for the hosts.