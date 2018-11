Valencia head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral (L) and his player Gonzalo Guedes head for a press conference in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL ANGEL POLO

Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral on Tuesday said he was confident his squad can win the second leg of their UEFA Champions League group stage duel against Swiss club Young Boys.

The two clubs tied 1-1 in their first clash on Oct. 23, and Valencia are two points behind second-placed Manchester United in Group H, while Young Boys is in fourth.