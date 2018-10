Photograph showing Valencia during a training session on the eve of a match against BSC Young Boys in Bern, Switzerland, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Lehmann

Photograph showing Valencia during a training session on the eve of a match against BSC Young Boys in Bern, Switzerland, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Lehmann

Photograph showing Valencia during a training session on the eve of a match against BSC Young Boys in Bern, Switzerland, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Lehmann

Valencia will strive to be more effective on the attack when they face BSC Young Boys in a Champions League match, the Spanish club's coach said here Monday.

"I have a good feeling about this team, although there's the fact that we need a win ," Marcelino Garcia Toral told a press conference on the eve of the clash in Bern.