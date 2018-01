Valencia CF's Belgian midfielder Andreas Pereira (L) and Alaves' Paraguayan midfielder Hernan Perez (R) in action during the first leg of the Spanish King's Cup quarter final match between Valencia and Alaves in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Angel Polo

Valencia's Santi Mina (R) in action next to Alaves' Antonio Sivera (L) the first leg of the Spanish King's Cup quarter final match between Valencia and Alaves in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno Machado celebrates scoring during the first leg of the Spanish King's Cup quarter final match between Valencia and Alaves in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Alaves' Ruben Sobrino (C) celebrates with teammates scoring during the first leg of the Spanish King's Cup quarter final match between Valencia and Alaves in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia's Goncalo Guedes (R) and Alaves' Alexis Ruano (L) in action during the first leg of the Spanish King's Cup quarter final match between Valencia and Alaves in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Angel Polo

Valencia CF's Brazilian defender Gabriel Paulista (R) tries to stop Alaves' Spanish striker Ruben Sobrino (L) during the first leg of the Spanish King's Cup quarter final match between Valencia and Alaves in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia's Spanish striker Rodrigo Moreno Machado celebrates scoring the second goal for Valencia to achieve 2-1 during the first leg of the Spanish King's Cup quarter final match between Valencia and Alaves in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Angel Polo

Valencia battled back from a deficit here Wednesday to prevail 2-1 over Alaves in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie.

The visitors got off to a fast start at the Mestalla, creating two solid scoring chances in the first five minutes.