Valencia CF's Neto gestures during his team's Spanish First Division soccer match against Levante UD at Valencia's Mestalla stadium on Feb. 11, 2018. EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Valencia CF's Santi Mina (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Levante UD at Valencia's Mestalla stadium on Feb. 11, 2018. EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Valencia CF's Santi Mina (L) and Luciano Vietto (R) and Levante UD's Roberto Suarez (C) in action during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Valencia's Mestalla stadium on Feb. 11, 2018. EFE/ Manuel Bruque

Valencia garnered a sorely needed three points by defeating Levante 3-1 in the Mestalla soccer derby, an intense and controversial duel in which the home team faced off against a worthy rival.

The home squad had been unable to secure a win in any of their last six games in all competitions and they desperately needed a victory to be able to keep pushing for a Champions League spot in La Liga.