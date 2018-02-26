Valencia's Santi Mina (R) scores against Real Sociedad goalkeeper Toño Ramirez (down) during their Spanish First Division match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling

Valencia's Parejo (L) in action against Zubeldia of Real Sociedad during their Spanish First Division match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling

Valencia's Santi Mina (R) and teammate Martin Montoya (C) celebrate a goal during their Spanish First Division match against Real Sociedad at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling

Valencia battled Real Sociedad to a 2-1 victory on Sunday, although the latter squad was considerably better than the home team during many stretches of the match.

It was Valencia's third consecutive win.