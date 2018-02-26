Valencia battled Real Sociedad to a 2-1 victory on Sunday, although the latter squad was considerably better than the home team during many stretches of the match.
It was Valencia's third consecutive win.
Valencia downs Real Sociedad 2-1 in Spanish soccer action
Valencia's Santi Mina (R) and teammate Martin Montoya (C) celebrate a goal during their Spanish First Division match against Real Sociedad at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling
Valencia's Parejo (L) in action against Zubeldia of Real Sociedad during their Spanish First Division match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling
Valencia's Santi Mina (R) scores against Real Sociedad goalkeeper Toño Ramirez (down) during their Spanish First Division match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling
