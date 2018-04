Valencia forward Rodrigo reacts during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Valencia and Eibar at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia (L) and Eibar midfielder Takashi Inui (R) vie for the ball during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Valencia and Eibar at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

Valencia forward Rodrigo (2R) and Eibar defender Cote (2L) vie for the ball during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Valencia and Eibar at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kai Forsterling

Valencia and Eibar on Sunday played to an unsatisfying 0-0 La Liga draw, as the result does not help The Bats to secure an UEFA Champions League berth next season or the visitors to move closer to the Europa League.

The first half of play belonged to no-one, but Valencia dominated the game after the intermission, although they lacked precision in front of the goal.