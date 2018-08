Valencia CF's Kangin Lee (C) attends the team's first training session of the season in Paterna, eastern Spain, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

Valencia CF's head coach Marcelino Garcia leads the team's first training session of the season in Paterna, eastern Spain, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

Valencia CF's Kevin Gameiro attends the team's first training session of the season in Paterna, eastern Spain, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Biel Alino

Valencia's new striker Michy Batshuayi (front) performs during his team's training session in Paterna, eastern Spain, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO

Valencia's new forwards Michy Batshuayi of Belgium and Kevin Gameiro of France joined the club's practice for the first time on Tuesday, gearing up for the upcoming La Liga debut against Atletico Madrid.

Batshuayi was presented as a new Valencia player on Sunday on a season-long loan from Chelsea, while Gameiro joined Valencia from opponent Atletico Madrid on Monday.