Girona players celebrate after their teammate Cristian Portu scored the opening goal against Valencia during their La Liga match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno (C) vies for the ball with Girona goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (R) during their La Liga match at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia's Daniel Parejo (L, front) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Girona during their La Liga game at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, eastern Spain, Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Valencia CF prevailed here Saturday over Girona 2-1, snapping a two-match La Liga losing streak that saw the club drop from second to third in the Spanish-league standings.

Spanish midfielder Cristian Portu, better known as Portu, gave Girona the lead eight minutes into the game at Mestalla Stadium when he headed home Johan Mojica's cross.