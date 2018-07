Valencia CF provided this photo of the club's newest signing, Cristiano Piccini, in action against Lausanne Sport during a preseason friendly on Tuesday, July 24, in Lens, Switzerland. EFE-EPA/Valencia CF

Valencia CF had to settle for a 0-0 draw here Tuesday in a preseason friendly against Swiss second-division club Lausanne Sport.

Valencia coach Marcelino made wholesale changes to the squad he picked for the club's first tune-up against Galatasaray, giving Cristiano Piccini the start barely 24 hours after the Italian joined the Spanish side from Portugal's Sporting CP.