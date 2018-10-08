Valencia CF's Rodrigo Moreno (C) in action against FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique (L) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Mestalla stadium, Valencia, Spain, 07 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Biel Aliño

Barcelona FC forward Philippe Coutinho (r) fights for the ball with Valencia CF's Cristiano Piccini (l) during their teams' match in Valencia, Spain, on Oct. 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Försterling

Valencia held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw on Sunday in the former's Mestalla stadium, a match marked by some sparkling play by the local squad, and - although the Catalans dominated the match, in terms of ball control - the tie caused them to cede the top spot in the La Liga table to Sevilla.

Barcelona kept control of the ball throughout most of the match and Valencia played defense, although just 76 seconds into play a corner kick by Dani Parejo was deflected into the goal by Garay after Gerard Pique touched the ball, thus putting the locals on the board first.