Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Valencia during a preseason friendly on Wednesday, Aug. 1, in Leicester, England. EFE-EPA/Jon Super

Leicester City's Darnell Johnson (C) heads the ball toward the Valencia during a preseason friendly on Wednesday, Aug. 1, in Leicester, England. EFE-EPA/Jon Super

Valencia's Dani Parejo (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Leicester City in a preseason friendly on Wednesday, Aug. 1, in Leicester, England. EFE-EPA/Jon Super

CF Valencia and Leicester City finished 1-1 here Wednesday in a preseason friendly that exposed the Spanish club's urgent need for another effective attacker.

Valencia continue negotiating with Paris Saint-Germain to acquire winger Gonçalo Guedes, who spent last season with the Spanish side on loan from PSG.