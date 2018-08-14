Valencia has loaned Russia forward Denis Cheryshev from Villarreal on a season-long deal, the La Liga side confirmed Tuesday.
The deal, which is still pending formalization, has not been announced by Villarreal yet.
Russia's Denis Cheryshev (L) and Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, on July 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/SHAWN THEW
