Russia's Denis Cheryshev (L) and Croatia's Sime Vrsaljko in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, on July 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/SHAWN THEW

Valencia has loaned Russia forward Denis Cheryshev from Villarreal on a season-long deal, the La Liga side confirmed Tuesday.

The deal, which is still pending formalization, has not been announced by Villarreal yet.