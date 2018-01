Valencia striker Simone Zaza (R) and UD Las Palmas goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola battle for the ball during a La Liga match played at Gran Canaria Stadium, Canary Islands, Spain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina.

Valencia's players celebrate after scoring an early goal against UD Las Palmas at Gran Canaria Stadium, Canary Islands, Spain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina.

Valencia midfielder Francis Coquelin (L) and UD Las Palmas defender Dani Castellano battle for the ball during a La Liga match played at Gran Canaria Stadium, Canary Islands, Spain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina.

UD Las Palmas player Jonathan Viera (L) celebrates after scoring during a La Liga match against Valencia at Gran Canaria Stadium, Canary Islands, Spain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

Valencia lost 2-1 to lowly Las Palmas here Saturday night, squandering a golden opportunity to leapfrog Atletico Madrid into second place in the Spanish-league standings.

The visitors took the lead at Gran Canaria Stadium in the fifth minute when Santi Mina headed a corner kick by Nacho Gil out of the reach of Las Palmas goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola.