Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia (4-L) celebrates with team mates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Valencia CF at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUIS TEJIDO

Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic (R) vies for the ball against Valencia's French player Geoffrey Kondogbia during the Spanish King's Cup semifinal second leg soccer match at Mestalla stadium, in Valencia, eastern Spain, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Manuel Bruque

Real Madrid's Isco (R) in action against Valencia's Geoffrey Kondogbia (C) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer between Real Madrid and Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/J.J.GUILLEN

Madrid, Mar 9 (efe-epa) - Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia said he will "try to put his emotions to one side" as he returns to his old club Sevilla for Saturday's LaLiga clash, according to LaLiga.

After joining Sevilla in 2012 as a 19-year-old from RC Lens, Kondogbia had an outstanding first season in LaLiga, impressing observers everywhere.