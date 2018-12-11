efe-epaValencia, Spain

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler said Tuesday that his side is set play the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage match against Manchester United with an aim to show the rest of Europe that the Bats can compete with the biggest teams on the continent.

Valencia, who will host Manchester United Wednesday in the Group H final match, has no chance to advance to the next round of the Champions League after Manchester United and Juventus have already secured their qualification for the last 16 round.