Valencia CF coach Marcelino Garcia Toral (2nd R) gives instructions to his players during an open practice on Tuesday, Jan. 1, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Young Valencia CF supporters watch the team train during an open practice on Tuesday, Jan. 1, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Valencia CF supporters set off flares after watching the squad's first practice of 2019 on Tuesday, Jan. 1, in Valencia, Spain. EFE-EPA/Manuel Bruque

Some 2,500 Valencia CF supporters packed into the club's training facility on Tuesday to watch the first practice of 2019.

Fans began gathering hours before the doors were set to open at 7.00 pm, and 100 or so people were left outside after the stands filled to capacity.