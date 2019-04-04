Real Madrid's Alvaro Odriozola (L) in action against Jose Luis Gaya (C) of Valencia during the Spanish LaLiga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF played at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, 03 April 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juan Carlos Cardenas

Valencia beat a cautious Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday in a match where the capital squad dominated play, for the most part, but still went down to defeat and where the hosts had the better scoring chances, notching a victory that puts them just one point away from the fourth place spot that will allow them to play in the next edition of the Champions League tourney.

The end of the season seems far away for Real Madrid, without any incentives on their horizon, and they played a rather pedestrian game without any teeth against a Valencia in top form, having won its last 17 matches in all competitions.