Valencia players celebrate their 2-1 victory over Malaga in a match on Feb. 17, 2018, that left Malaga one step closer to being eliminated from the First Division. EFE-EPA/Carlos Diaz

Valencia's Rodrigo (c.) vies for the ball wuth Malaga's Keko Gontan (r.) and Iturra (l.) in a match on Feb. 17, 2018, that was won 2-1 by Valencia and that left Malaga one step closer to being eliminated from the First Division. EFE-EPA/Carlos Diaz

Malaga forward Brown Ideye (c.) fights with Dani Parejo (r.) of Valencia in a match on Feb. 17, 2018, won 2-1 by Valencia and leaving Malaga one step closer to being eliminated from the First Division. EFE-EPA/Carlos Diaz

Valencia had to work hard to defeat Malaga 2-1, with a goal by Coquelin and a penalty kick by Parejo late in the match, leaving Malaga one step closer to being eliminated from the First Division.

Malaga started out strong, keeping up the pressure at midfield, though neglecting its defense. Valencia took advantage of that with several passes to the penalty area from the sidelines, but without managing to connect.