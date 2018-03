French midfielder Francis Coquelin at a press conference after signing for Valencia, in Valencia, Spain, Jan. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Kai Försterling

Valencia's French midfielder Francis Coquelin was forced to abandon training after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, the team's head coach said Friday.

Marcelino Garcia confirmed to a press conference that the 26-year-old France international had been taken away from the training ground by ambulance after the injury.