Spain players Alvaro Odriozola (L) and Rodrigo Moreno (R) address a press conference after a team's training session at City of Soccer sport complex, in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, Spain, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spain player Rodrigo Moreno addresses a press conference after a team's training session at City of Soccer sport complex, in Las Rozas, outside Madrid, Spain, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno on Wednesday told press his intention was to stay at the club for the coming season, thus playing down rumors heating up ahead of the World Cup that other teams would be interested in signing the Brazil-born Spaniard

Rodrigo spoke to press at the Soccer City training facility in Las Rozas near Madrid, where the Spanish national team was carrying out drills ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.