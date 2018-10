Valencia players train at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Monday, Oct. 1, ahead of a Champions League match against Manchester United. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis

Valencia players train at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Monday, Oct. 1, ahead of a Champions League match against Manchester United. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis

Valencia CF's Rodrigo faces reporters at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, on Monday, Oct. 1, ahead of a Champions League match against Manchester United. EFE-EPA/Nigel Roddis

Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno said here Monday that his team can't afford to be distracted by Manchester United's crisis as they prepare for a Champions League match here against the Red Devils.

United have first-class players experienced in coping with adversity and Valencia must focus on their own performance if they hope to win, Rodrigo told a press conference at Old Trafford on the eve of the Match-Day 2 clash.