Atletico Madrid's French striker, Kevin Gameiro, in action during the team's training session at Sport Center Wanda, in Madrid, Spain, on July 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Valencia CF on Sunday announced it had reached an agreement to sign French forward Kevin Gameiro from its La Liga rival Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old joins Valencia's four-man attacking line, which could speed up the departure of Italian international striker Simone Zaza.