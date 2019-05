Valencia CF celebrate after defeating FC Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final, a match played on May 25, 2019, at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, southern Spain. EPA-EFE/ Raul Caro

King Felipe VI (left) of Spain and the president of the Spanish soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, talk after the head of state presented the winner's trophy to Valencia FC following their 2-1 upset win over FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, a match played on May 25, 2019, at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain. EPA-EFE/Raul Caro

Valencia CF's fans celebrate their team's victory over FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, a match played at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, southern Spain, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Valencia fans celebrate their team's 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, a match played on May 25, 2019, at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

FC Barcelona's supporters react after the Copa del Rey final between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, southern Spain, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi (L) in action during the Copa del Rey final between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona, a match played at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, southern Spain, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Valencia CF striker Kevin Gameiro (L) celebrates with Carlos Soler (R) after scoring the opening goal against FC Barcelona during the Copa del Rey final between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona, a match played at Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, southern Spain, on May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz

Valencia CF captain Daniel Parejo lifts the Copa del Rey trophy after his team stunned FC Barcelona 2-1 in the final on May 25, 2019, at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville, Spain. EPA-EFE/Julio Muñoz

Valencia were nearly flawless defensively and opportunistic on the counterattack in a 2-1 victory here Saturday night over heavily favored FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, a memorable achievement for a side marking their 100-year anniversary.

For Barça, the loss was a second major disappointment this month, coming just 18 days after their stunning collapse against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal.