Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka (R) vies for the ball with Valencia's Belgian Andreas Pereira (L) during a La Liga soccer game at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, northwestern Spain, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta Vigo forward Maximiliano Gomez celebrates after scoring against Valencia during a La Liga soccer game at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, northwestern Spain, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Valencia forward Santi Mina apologizes to the crowd after scoring against former team Celta Vigo during a La Liga soccer game at Balaidos Stadium in Vigo, northwestern Spain, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Valencia tied 1-1 with Celta Vigo on Saturday in the 34th round of La Liga, its third straight match without a win.

While the first half remained scoreless, the second half saw Valencia forward Santi Mina lead with a goal in the 59th minute.