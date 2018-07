A photo provided by Valencia CF of the La Liga club's Serbian midfielder, Uros Racic (right), during a friendly against Turkish club Galatasaray on July 21, 2018, in the Swiss city of Fribourg. EPA-EFE/Lazaro de la Peña

A photo provided by La Liga club Valencia CF that shows players celebrating one of their two goals during a pre-season friendly on July 21, 2018, against Turkish club Galatasaray in Fribourg, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/Lazaro de la Peña

Valencia kicked off its pre-season schedule with a 2-1 friendly win here Saturday over Turkey's Galatasaray, a match in which the Spanish-league club looked superior overall.

After a mostly uneventful first half-hour at Stade Universitaire Saint-Leonard in this western city, Portuguese defender Ruben Vezo opened the scoring for Valencia at the 36-minute mark when he capitalized on a pass by Nacho Gil and some lax defense by the Turkish club to score past net minder Ismail Cipe.