Valencia forward Kevin Gameiro celebrates after giving his team a 3-0 lead during a La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Valencia forward Santi Mina (R) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Valencia forward Santi Mina (L) gives his team a 2-0 lead during a La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, Nov. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Valencia CF routed Rayo Vallecano 3-0 here Saturday at Mestalla Stadium to finally record its first home win of the 2018-2019 La Liga season.

Santi Mina scored a brace for the home side against an opponent that lacked effectiveness and initiative offensively and scarcely put the Bats' defense under pressure.