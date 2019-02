UEFA deputy secretary general Giorgio Marchetti, left, and former Spanish football player Andres Palop, right, ambassador for the UEFA Europa League, speak during the draw of the 2018/2019 Europa League round of 16, at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The Europa League 2018/19 Round of 16 ties are shown on an electronic board after the draw conducted at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Spanish La Liga side Valencia has been paired against FC Krasnodar in the Europa League round of 16, according to the draw, conducted Friday at the UEFA headquarters in the Swiss district of Nyon.

It is important to the Spanish team to make the most of the first leg, to be held at Valencia's Mestalla stadium, as Krasnodar has proven to be invincible on the Russian side's home turf thus far in the 2018-2019 Europa League.