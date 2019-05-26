Valencia CF's players celebrate after defeating FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona played at Benito Villamarin stadium, in Seville, southern Spain, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO

Valencia has been crowned Copa del Rey champion, a title the club had not given much priority to at the beginning of the season, according to the club's director, Mateu Alemany, who had limited his interest in the competition to an opportunity to rotate and use young players.

On Jan. 10, Alemany said that although Valencia was not going to “throw away the cup,” the priority was for La Liga, in which Valencia was flailing at the time, and the UEFA Europa League, which it joined after being eliminated from the Champions League.