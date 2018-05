Valencia's FC players greet fans after their last match of this season's La Liga held against Deportivo de la Coruna at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

Valencia's FC Portuguese player Goncalo Guedes (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Valencia FC and Deportivo de la Coruna at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, on May 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Kai Foersterling

Valencia's FC forward Rodrigo Moreno (back) vies for the ball with Deportivo de la Coruna's defender Mujaid Sadick (front) during their Spanish La Liga match held at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kai Foersterling

Valencia earned a 2-1 home victory on Sunday over relegated Deportivo La Coruna in the final round of La Liga.

Over 35,000 spectators at Mestalla stadium witnessed a low-intensity match up until the last 10 minutes, when the visitors narrowed the gap to 2-1.