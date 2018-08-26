Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele (l.) in action against Valladolid on Aug. 25, 2018, during a La Liga game in which he scored the winning goal, giving Barca a 1-0 victory. EFE-EPA/ Nacho Gallego

France's Ousmane Dembele got the only goal of the game Saturday against a courageous Valladolid that gave its all, but was unable to finish off the opportunities its players set up, and had an additional disappointment when the referee annulled a goal scored by Keko in overtime.

Valladolid came into the match with high hopes and its young players Anuar and Toni showed a boldness toward Barcelona that put more spirit in the locals' attacks at goal, as they sought from the start to surprise a rival that was somewhat defensive early on.