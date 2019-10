Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (L) reacts during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match against Real Valladolid at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/R. GARCIA

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (L) in action against Real Valladolid's Kiko Olivas during their Spanish LaLiga soccer at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/R. GARCIA

Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez (R) in action against Real Valladolid's Oscar Plano (C) during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/R. GARCIA

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata (top) in action against Real Valladolid's Laureano Villa (bottom) during their Spanish LaLiga soccer match at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE/R. GARCIA

Real Valladolid on Sunday managed to hold visiting Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 tie in a La Liga matchday 8 contest at Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

The match did not feature many scoring chances on either side, while the hosts did not seize on a first-half penalty that was awarded to Valladolid after reviewing the video assistant referee (VAR), as Sandro Ramirez sent it high.