SD Eibar's striker Fabian Enrique Garcia (L) vies for the ball with Valladolid's player Kiko Olivas (R) during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at Jose Zorrilla stadium, in Valladolid, northern Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Pablo Requejo

SD Eibar's goalkeeper Asier Riesgo (R) catches the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match against Valladolid at Jose Zorrilla stadium, in Valladolid, northern Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/R. GARCIA

SD Eibar's player Jordan (C) vies for the ball with Valladolid's players Kiko Olivas (L) and Alcaraz (R) during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at Jose Zorrilla stadium, in Valladolid, northern Spain, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/R. GARCIA

Real Valladolid on Saturday played to a goalless draw against Eibar, who played the last quarter hour with ten players as Spanish central defender Anaitz Arbillas was shown a red card in La Liga action.

Both teams lacked goals, but not intensity, from the beginning as Valladolid managed to break through Eibar's defensive pressure to put the local fans on their feet just seven minutes into the first half.